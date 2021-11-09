Jackson Public Works Dept. addresses staff shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staffing has become an issue the Jackson Public Works Department. City leaders addressed the issue regarding staffing at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday.

Marlon King, the director of Public Works, said the issue is finding qualified candidates for positions.

“We need operators who have at least a Class A certification, which is what’s needed to run our plants, so there is just a shortage statewide when it comes to that because you don’t have a lot of A-rated plants,” King explained.

There are at least 12 vacant positions for operators and maintenance workers. Pay increases and different recruiting strategies have also been a part of the conversation for the water plant to remain competitive.

“We have a challenge that we are facing, as well in terms of pay increases. Currently, we are at five to six, but we need more than 12,” said King.