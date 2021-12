JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers in Jackson lined up to receive free gas on Tuesday, December 14.

99 Jams WJMI and the law firm Kanner & Pintaluga hosted the free gas giveaway at the Pilot gas station on South Gallatin Street off of I-20.

They're starting at 11, and cars are already lined up down Frontage Rd

The free gas will be provided until 1:00 p.m.