JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a report by WalletHub.com, Jackson ranks 148th out of 149th nationally for the quality of its city services.

The rankings looked at scores of major cities all across the country. It looked at six broad metrics: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure and pollution. These metrics build up a city’s overall score.

Three of the ten bottom cities – Memphis, Shreveport, and Jackson – are in the South. Jackson is the lowest-ranked Southern city. Detroit, Michigan, has the lowest quality city services nationwide.

Below is Jackson’s ranking in the following six categories:

Financial stability: 146

Education: 90

Health: 140

Safety: 140

Economy: 118

Infrastructure and Pollution: 132

Despite the low rankings overall, Jackson has the 13th-highest total budget per capita, significantly larger than other major cities like Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Dallas. According to WalletHub, Jackson’s administrative capability is in the 45th percentile of major U.S. cities. Its overall score for how leaders run Mississippi’s capital is 82 out of 149.

These rankings come after years of issues with Jackson city services, most recently with the garbage contract.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the city of Jackson about WalletHub’s findings. City of Jackson Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne declined to comment.

Read more about the WalletHub findings here.