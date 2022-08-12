BOLTON, Miss (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Representative (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Jackson $8,714,400.

The funds were awarded through the FY22 Low-No Grant Program and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program.

According to Thompson, the purpose of the program is to assist in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities.

The program also supports the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and energy efficient transit vehicles.