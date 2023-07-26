JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Lobster has temporarily closed its Jackson, Mississippi, location.

Leaders with the company said they’re in the process of renovating the Jackson restaurant with plans to reopen in November 2023.

“We are excited to redesign this restaurant to provide a great dining experience to our loyal guests and appreciate their patience during this temporary closure,” Red Lobster officials said in a statement to WJTV 12 News.

The Red Lobster is located at 6357 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road in Jackson.