JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The city of Jackson launched an initiative to take the local economy to the next level. It's called TECH JXN, a plan that focuses on bringing out the best in Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba introduced the rollout of the plan Monday morning. The overall goal is to boost the economy while helping shed light on what Jackson has to offer.

TECH is an acronym for Technology, Education, Creativity, and Healthcare.

Organizers want Jackson to be known as a place where people want to visit, spend their money, and start businesses.

TECH JXN will connect the city with "America's Southern Region Tech-Innovation Hub."

We're told the goal will be to connect Jackson with surrounding cities like Birmingham, New Orleans, Mobile, and Memphis.

The Tech JXN two-day conference will happen April 16-17 of this year, at the Jackson Convention Complex.

