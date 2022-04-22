JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Show Reptile & Exotics Show will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Jackson. The event will display snakes, lizards, bearded dragons, and hedgehogs.

The animals were born and raised here in the United States. Some are even local to the Jackson area.

“We usually have roughly 15 to 20 tables set up with vendors. Like I said, there’s a huge variety of animals, so it’s a good time weather your looking for a new pet, supplies for a current pet, or just bringing the kids out for something fun to do,” explained Jeremy Humphrey, Aces Reptile Emporium owner and operator.

According to Humphrey, animals will be available to be viewed, held, and sold. This will also give neighbors in area a chance to be educated about the animals. Anyone is welcome to attend.

The event is taking place at the Wahabi Shrines and will start at 9:00 a.m. for VIP guests and 10:00 a.m. for the general public. Tickets will be available at the door:

Adults – $10

Children under 12 years old – Free.

Activities and food vendors will also be available.