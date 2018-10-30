Jackson reschedules Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The City of Jackson is rescheduling its Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival due to possible severe weather on Wednesday, October 31st.

The carnival is now scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 30th at the Jackson Police Training Academy on St. Charles Street.

There will be games and live entertainment. Visitors will also have a chance to buy food and drinks at the event.

Organizers said admission is $1.00. The event will start at 4:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m.