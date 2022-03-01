JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The One Percent Sales Tax Commission plans to improve residential streets in Jackson.

The Northside Sun reported the commission has already improved about 200 lane miles of the city’s 2,200 lane miles of streets, including North State Street.

The commission will work with JXNUNITED, a group of homeowners’ associations and business leaders, to determine which streets to improve.

Commission Member Pete Perry said the commission plans to have the City of Jackson send out a questionnaire to neighborhood associations to ask which streets they’d like to see improved and why. If a neighborhood doesn’t have an association, commission members would go out and study the neighborhood’s streets.

Perry said there isn’t a set timeline for sending out the questionnaire, and not every street submitted will be improved.