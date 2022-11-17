JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is cracking down on blighted and rundown properties.

Residents can now report building code violations on the city’s website, jacksonms.gov.

“We’re trying to make code enforcement in the city of Jackson more transparent,” said Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor.

The option will allow those in Jackson to report overgrown, dilapidated, or unsafe properties to directly to the city and track the progress or reported violations. Jackson Community Improvement officials said blighted properties are a growing problem in the city. The city has received more than 30 complaints since October 1.

“Sometimes, people walk away from a house for different reasons. Some houses are not owned by people who live here. Some are owned by companies or LLC’s who give no attention to fix the house,” said Brunson.

Community Improvement Supervisor Samantha Graves said, “South Jackson, West Jackson and Northwest Jackson, depending on the street are in major code violations.”

The website will also allow residents to see the number of complaints as property has received and the actions being taken to bring the property up to code. Supervisors said they hope the website will be a success.

“I hope to see a lot of people use it. The more they use it, the more reports, the more it will benefit us,” said Graves.

Reports of building violations can also be made over the phone by calling Jackson Community Improvement at 601-960-1054.