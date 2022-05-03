JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, many people are now questioning security measures that are being taken at large events in Jackson.

The rise in violent crimes over the past few years has some people avoiding large gatherings in Jackson all together.

On Thursday, April 28, Governor Tate Reeves vetoed $2 million dollars in funding for Jackson, saying the city needs to address the crime crisis before working on developing tourist attractions.

“Jackson is not one suburban golf course and relaunch planetarium away from thriving. It needs serious investment in safety,” said Governor Reeves.

On Tuesday, May 3, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed the issue, arguing that tourist cities nationwide are also plagued with violent crimes. Mayor Lumumba also said it is rare for innocent bystanders to get caught in the crossfire.

“We should not buy into those narratives that this is a space that you not safely enjoy. It isn’t the first time we’ve seen in the nation, New Orleans, who has had shootings on Bourbon Street. It hasn’t stopped people’s desire because we understand that is a rare occurrence,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Some community members agree with the mayor.

“There’s crime everywhere. You know how people get out and act a fool,” said one man who lives in Jackson.

But others feel like the city should scale back large events until crime goes down, or until more officers join the Jackson Police Department.

“I don’t feel like this law system is strong enough to handle the crime that we’re having. I don’t think it’s too safe around here to be having no events because people are just doing what they want to do. They might want to find somewhere else safer than here.” said another man who lives in Jackson.

The Mayor emphasizes that the Jackson Police Department does not have jurisdiction over the state fairgrounds, and says more j-p-d officers would not have stopped the shooting on Saturday, April 28.