JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, held a community meeting on Tuesday to discuss police chases.

The topic has been at the forefront for years in Jackson. Many are concerned that the chases endanger innocent lives.

Stokes brought together community members and members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) to discuss the concerns.

“Hot pursuit is the law, and we believe that with the right lawyers, we can get in the court system in Mississippi where they can give some guidance,” said Stokes.

The councilman referred to one woman, whose home was damaged after a car involved in a chase with Capitol police crashed into her home.

“I think they should have de-escalated, because it’s not worth it. I could have been dead. I don’t know what. I might have been out of my mind,” said Lavon Williams, who lives in Jackson.

Captain Christian Vance with JPD made it clear the the department has a pursuit policy in place and that other agencies communicate with JPD.

“We do have pursue policy, and it is contingent upon violent crime. We will chase it for violent offenses, violent felonies. But even in there, those chases are contingent upon several factors,” he explained.

Stokes said he plans to bring another call to action for police departments surrounding Jackson to collaborate with JPD when chasing into city limits.