Jackson Residents think home protection during Flash Flood Watch

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - As it continues to poor across the Jackson Metro, residents in some areas are raising concerns about flooding as creeks overflow into yards and streets.



Parts of the city have seen over two and a half inches of rain and its continued to pile up on many streets and pot holes making it difficult to drive. But a bigger concern some residents are having is their homes being flooded as creeks and rivers back into their yards.



As folks try to get back to the old grind after New Year’s Day, Mother Nature rang in the New Year with constant downpour in the State Capitol, and residents are scrambling to be ready.



“Not much you can do for preparations because god controls the rain,” Flowood Resident Mark Moore said. “We do keep a close eye on the weather and be aware of what’s going on.”



“We have back packs that have a change of clothes and some medicine in case we need a quick get away,” home owner Paul Reese added.



One area which could be the most vulnerable is Eastside Drive next to Mills Creek, where home owners are no strangers to seeing their streets turned into rivers.



“When they built castle woods they don’t have any retaining walls or any place for the water to go,” Flowood Resident Cheryl Reese stated. “Which they should have done so all the water from castle woods across the street comes down here.”



“When we came home it was almost up to its top,” Moore said. “So it’s something we’re concerned about.”



We spoke with residents around that area who told us since their last major flood they do have flood insurance and are watching the creek closely for any more signs of raise in the water levels.