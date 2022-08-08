JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local restaurant owners and employees will hold a news conference on Monday, August 8 to discuss the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

Participants will gather to announce their position on the water crisis. They will also release a letter to city, county and state elected officials with a call to action.

This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued on Friday, July 29.

The news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Iron Horse Grill restaurant in Jackson.