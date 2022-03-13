JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cities of Jackson and Ridgeland have agreed to split the cost of a project to resurface East County Line Road.

The Northside Sun reported the project will run from South Wheatley Street to Old Canton Road. The project includes milling, an overlay of asphalt, re-striping, concrete repairs and new traffic detection devices.

According to the newspaper, both cities will put $535,000 toward the project. The City of Ridgeland will be responsible for administration and construction.