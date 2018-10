Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chadwick Drive between Robinson Road Ext. and Hospital Drive

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Jackson has scheduled a press briefing to discuss the road resurfacing project on Chadwick Drive between Robinson Road Ext. and Hospital Drive.

The briefing will take place on TODAY, Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 3:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Merit Health Central at 1850 Chadwick Drive Jackson, MS 39204