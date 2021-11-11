Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day canceled for Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced Roll-Off Dumpster Day for Saturday, November 13 has been canceled.

Officials said Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month for 2022.

Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. They will be available for disposal from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit the website.