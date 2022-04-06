JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a Roll-Off Dumpster Day on Saturday, April 9.

The dumpster will be placed at Metrocenter Mall in the Dillard’s parking lot from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. Neighbors are asked to not leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

Neighbors may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.