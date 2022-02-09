JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a Roll-Off Dumpster Day for neighbors on Saturday, February 12.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Old Pepsi Building on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. They will be available for disposal from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Leaders said neighbors should not to leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

Neighbors may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted.