JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dumpster will be located at Metrocenter Mall in the Dillard’s parking lot.

Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month for the upcoming year. Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. The dumpsters will be available for disposal from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

Leaders said neighbors should not leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.