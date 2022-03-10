JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has scheduled its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day for Saturday, March 12.

If weather permits, the event will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Old Pepsi Building on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

City leaders asked neighbors to not leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available. They may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are prohibited.

City business and people living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate in program. Proof of residency may be required.