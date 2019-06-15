Jackson's Inaugural Food and Wine Festival Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The inaugural Food and Wine festival ends tomorrow with a Mississippi food and wine grand tasting on Duling Avenue in the Fondren District of Jackson.

Jim Wilkerson explains," Jackson as well as Mississippi has such a diverse culinary destination. We have so many things to choose from so this is bringing the melting pot all together in one place for everybody to experience."

The festival began with four private dinners over the course of two days hosted by top chefs from around the state. This evening, as an addition to the festival, was the fifth annual craft beer fest.

Wilson Dallas says,"The beers are great, there really good."

Mike Kincses adds,"Its good weather, its a great time we like coming every year."

Lori and Mike Kincses continues,"This is the place, this is happening. Fondren is where its at."

The Fondren Renaissance, partnered with Bank Plus and Visit Jackson wants to bring people together and introduce the to new and unique tastes of Mississippi.

Jim Wilkerson concludes,"Its all about having a little taste to experience and understand culinary."