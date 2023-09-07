JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson Metro Area has issued an urgent plea to the public for assistance in order to replenish its emergency food pantry shelves.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented demand for food assistance in our community,” said Major Timothy Delaney, spokesperson for The Salvation Army of Jackson Metro Area. “Our shelves are nearly bare, and we urgently need the support of our generous community members to ensure that we can continue providing food to those who need it most.”

Officials said the public can donate canned goods and non-perishable food items to help replenish the emergency food pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the Center of Hope, located at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, and at the Thrift Store on Saturday.

The organization accepts a wide range of non-perishable food items, including but not limited to:

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, etc.)

Pasta and pasta sauce

Rice and beans

Cereal and oatmeal

Peanut butter and jelly

Shelf-stable milk

Baby food and formula

“We believe in the strength of our community to come together during challenging times,” said Delaney. “By donating canned goods and non-perishable food items, you are directly helping us fulfill our mission of providing hope, dignity, and nourishment to our neighbors in need.”