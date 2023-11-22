JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Salvation Army in Jackson said thieves targeted their vehicles ahead of the holiday season.

According to officials with the organization, the suspects cut through the perimeter fence overnight and left the vehicles out of commission until repairs can be completed.

The setback has forced the Salvation Army to temporary pause their kettle operations.

For more information on how you can support The Salvation Army, visit www.salvationarmyjackson.org or call 601-982-4881.