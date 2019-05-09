Jackson School bus stuck in pothole
Holes in the road, holes in the road
JACKSON, Miss. - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Some Mississippi students were delayed getting to school because a tire on their bus got stuck in a big pothole filled with muddy water.
It happened Thursday in Jackson. The school district says the bus was carrying 22 students and nobody was hurt.
