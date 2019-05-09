Local News

Jackson School bus stuck in pothole

Holes in the road, holes in the road

Posted: May 09, 2019 05:53 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 05:53 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Some Mississippi students were delayed getting to school because a tire on their bus got stuck in a big pothole filled with muddy water.

It happened Thursday in Jackson. The school district says the bus was carrying 22 students and nobody was hurt.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center