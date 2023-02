JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Jackson.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Jackson Public Schools District (JPS) said the bus was traveling south of Highland Drive when a 2012 white Ford Expedition struck the bus in the rear. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported, but the bus received minor damage to the bumper.