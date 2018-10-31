Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Public School leaders said Barack H. Obama Magnet Elementary School will host a celebration for being the top elementary school in Mississippi for the second year in a row.

The students and staff will be recognized for all their hard work on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Leaders said there will be fun activities, including a school carnival.

The school reportedly made the leap from 582 to 672 points on a 700-point scale, increasing by 90 points during the 2017-2018 school year.

The party will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the school on North Congress Street in Jackson.