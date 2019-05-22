Jackson School Readies Community Garden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Students at Blackburn Middle School are enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Some of the 6th graders there have been working alongside Jackson State University to create and maintain a community garden.

This week, the students started selling the produce they were able to grow. They were able to grow everything from fresh squash, to tomatoes and even green beans.

This is a project the students worked on all academic year. For the last eight weeks, they have been working in the garden to pull weeds and grow their vegetables to optimal quality.

Heather Wilcox is the director of community engagement for Jackson State. She says the people behind this project wanted to teach the students something beyond the classroom, while also giving them a hands-on sense of business

"Not only do they learn about growing fresh fruits and vegetables and actually taking something from a seed to a full-grown vegetable; They’re also getting the opportunity to sell the products that they’ve grown. They are learning skills like how to count and use math and science, as well as how to market themselves," Wilcox said.