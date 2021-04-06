Jackson school wins $65,000 from Samsung for addressing food insecurity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools Career Development Center (JPSCDC) has been named one of 10 National Finalists in the 11th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. It is a nationwide education competition that challenges students in grades 6-12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills to address local issues and inspire change in their communities.

As a National Finalist, JPSCDC has won $65,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies for their project to address food insecurity which they created while splitting their school time between the classroom and at-home virtual learning.

In a few weeks, the students will participate in a virtual pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges in hopes to be named one of three national winners and take home the grand prize of $130,000.

“Through the Solve for Tomorrow competition, we have seen firsthand how resilient students are, as these challenging times have proven to be a source of creativity and innovation for our National Finalists,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship, Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung Solve for Tomorrow challenges students to create high-impact, functional solutions. While in virtual and hybrid learning environments, students had to be more nimble than ever to answer that call. These National Finalists represent hundreds of students and teachers who have worked determinedly to change the world, and we are proud to play a part in their journey.”

To help combat food insecurity among their fellow students, the students at Jackson Public Schools Career Development Center created a refrigerated vending machine that uses artificial intelligence to provide food to students in the local school system using student ID numbers, allowing students to receive two meals every 24 hours.