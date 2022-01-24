Jackson schools go virtual, relocate due to water pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School (JPS) leaders announced that some schools will be all virtual or relocated on Monday, January 24 due to a lack of water pressure.
The following schools will be all virtual on Monday, January 24:
- Peeples Middle – 2940 Belvedere Drive
- Whitten Middle – 210 Daniel Lake
- Jim Hill High – 2185 Fred Harris Drive
- Wingfield High – 1985 Scanlon Drive
The following schools will be relocated on Monday, January 24:
- Key Elementary to Lester Elementary
- North Jackson Elementary to McWillie Elementary
- Marshall Elementary to Bates Elementary/Cardoza Middle
- Wilkins Elementary (kindergarten through 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary
- Wilkins Elementary (3rd through 5th grade) to Timberlawn Elementary
Meals will be offered for students at all schools shifting to virtual. After-school programs at virtual schools are cancelled for Monday, January 24.