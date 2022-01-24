Jackson schools go virtual, relocate due to water pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School (JPS) leaders announced that some schools will be all virtual or relocated on Monday, January 24 due to a lack of water pressure.

The following schools will be all virtual on Monday, January 24:

Peeples Middle – 2940 Belvedere Drive

– 2940 Belvedere Drive Whitten Middle – 210 Daniel Lake

– 210 Daniel Lake Jim Hill High – 2185 Fred Harris Drive

– 2185 Fred Harris Drive Wingfield High – 1985 Scanlon Drive

The following schools will be relocated on Monday, January 24:

Key Elementary to Lester Elementary

to Lester Elementary North Jackson Elementary to McWillie Elementary

to McWillie Elementary Marshall Elementary to Bates Elementary/Cardoza Middle

to Bates Elementary/Cardoza Middle Wilkins Elementary (kindergarten through 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary

(kindergarten through 2nd grade) to Clausell Elementary Wilkins Elementary (3rd through 5th grade) to Timberlawn Elementary

Meals will be offered for students at all schools shifting to virtual. After-school programs at virtual schools are cancelled for Monday, January 24.