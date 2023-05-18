JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson science teacher is among 10 teachers from eight states who have been selected to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program.

The program provides advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) training, national network building and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.

Kandice Taylor, a science teacher from Brinkley Middle School in Jackson, was selected for the program.

The 2023 National STEM Scholar class will be hosted by The Gatton Academy from May 29 to June 2 on the campus of WKU in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation, said, “We added education to our mission and partnered with The Gatton Academy in 2015 to support the development of a new generation of scientists in academic research, advanced technology, and infrastructure engineering. Supporting teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact how many choose to pursue the STEM skills essential for living wage jobs. By investing in the influential middle school STEM teacher now, we reach thousands of students in classrooms today and far into the future.”