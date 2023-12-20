JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite a recent string of deaths in the capital city this past week, Jackson will likely have a dip in homicides compared to recent years.
According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive and recent new developments, there have been at least 142 shooting incidents, 85 recorded shooting deaths and 97 shooting-related injuries as of Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
A renewed focus on Jackson’s homicide rate reappeared following three separate deadly shootings on Sunday.
- January 2023
- 17 shootings recorded
- 10 deaths recorded
- 14 injuries recorded
- February 2023
- 14 shootings
- 9 deaths
- 8 injuries
- March 2023
- 13 shootings
- 5 deaths
- 13 injuries
- April 2023
- 11 shootings
- 5 deaths
- 6 injuries
- May 2023
- 14 shootings
- 11 deaths
- 7 injuries
- June 2023
- 14 total incidents
- 10 deaths
- 12 injuries
- July 2023
- 5 shootings
- 4 deaths
- 1 injuries
- August 2023
- 16 shootings
- 9 deaths
- 9 injuries
- September 2023
- 9 shootings
- 7 deaths
- 9 injuries
- October 2023
- 13 shootings
- 6 deaths
- 7 injuries
- November 2023
- 4 shootings
- 2 deaths
- 2 injuries
- December 2023
- 12 shootings
- 7 deaths
- 9 injuries
Below are overall statistics from the last four years:
- 2019
- 204 shootings recorded
- 71 deaths recorded
- 167 injuries recorded
- 2020
- 222 shootings
- 127 deaths
- 165 injuries
- 2021
- 206 shootings
- 144 deaths
- 121 injuries
- 2022
- 162 shootings
- 98 deaths
- 118 injuries
Below are some big takeaways from this year:
- The deadliest day of the year in the capital city was not December 17. It was actually over 11 months ago back on January 11 when four shootings killed six people in Jackson. January also had the most recorded shootings in the city this year.
- There were two mass shootings according to the data: one in late spring and the other in late summer. The June 5 mass shooting injured five people. That was the biggest shooting in Jackson this past year. The September 6 mass shooting killed one and injured three others.
- The deadliest month in the capital city was May. Eleven people died and seven people were injured across 14 separate shootings.
- The least deadly month was November, according to GVA statistics. Four shootings were reported throughout the month, along with two shooting deaths and two injuries.
- Of the 1,542 Jackson shootings which occurred between 2014-2022, over half have occurred since 2019. Nearly 60% of the deaths occurred within that same time frame, as well as almost half of the overall shooting-related injuries.
- Including figures from 2023, about 10% of all shooting deaths in Jackson since 2014 occurred this year. More than 6% of all shootings and more than 8% of all related injuries occurred this year.