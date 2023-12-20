JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite a recent string of deaths in the capital city this past week, Jackson will likely have a dip in homicides compared to recent years.

According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive and recent new developments, there have been at least 142 shooting incidents, 85 recorded shooting deaths and 97 shooting-related injuries as of Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

A renewed focus on Jackson’s homicide rate reappeared following three separate deadly shootings on Sunday.

January 2023 17 shootings recorded 10 deaths recorded 14 injuries recorded

February 2023 14 shootings 9 deaths 8 injuries

March 2023 13 shootings 5 deaths 13 injuries

April 2023 11 shootings 5 deaths 6 injuries

May 2023 14 shootings 11 deaths 7 injuries

June 2023 14 total incidents 10 deaths 12 injuries

July 2023 5 shootings 4 deaths 1 injuries

August 2023 16 shootings 9 deaths 9 injuries

September 2023 9 shootings 7 deaths 9 injuries

October 2023 13 shootings 6 deaths 7 injuries

November 2023 4 shootings 2 deaths 2 injuries

December 2023 12 shootings 7 deaths 9 injuries



Below are overall statistics from the last four years:

2019 204 shootings recorded 71 deaths recorded 167 injuries recorded

2020 222 shootings 127 deaths 165 injuries

2021 206 shootings 144 deaths 121 injuries

2022 162 shootings 98 deaths 118 injuries



Below are some big takeaways from this year:

The deadliest day of the year in the capital city was not December 17. It was actually over 11 months ago back on January 11 when four shootings killed six people in Jackson. January also had the most recorded shootings in the city this year.

There were two mass shootings according to the data: one in late spring and the other in late summer. The June 5 mass shooting injured five people. That was the biggest shooting in Jackson this past year. The September 6 mass shooting killed one and injured three others.

The deadliest month in the capital city was May. Eleven people died and seven people were injured across 14 separate shootings.

The least deadly month was November, according to GVA statistics. Four shootings were reported throughout the month, along with two shooting deaths and two injuries.

Of the 1,542 Jackson shootings which occurred between 2014-2022, over half have occurred since 2019. Nearly 60% of the deaths occurred within that same time frame, as well as almost half of the overall shooting-related injuries.

Including figures from 2023, about 10% of all shooting deaths in Jackson since 2014 occurred this year. More than 6% of all shootings and more than 8% of all related injuries occurred this year.