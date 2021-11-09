Jackson shoppers get ahead of Thanksgiving crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Consumer prices across the country are going up as the economy recovers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At grocery stores in Jackson, people are checking out prices and are trying to get ahead of the Thanksgiving crowd. Many said they want to get the items they know will go quickly.

“Cranberry sauce. You know, they’re already saying that it’s going to be hard to find some. Out early, trying to get those things,” said one shopper.

While shopping early may increase your chances of finding what you’re looking for, you’re bound to find higher prices no matter where you go. Some people are making changes to cut the costs.

For families that may not be able to afford everything to make a Thanksgiving meal, some local grocery stores have donated food bags.

Despite any supply chain disruptions, grocery store managers said they will try their best to keep your must have holiday items on the shelves.