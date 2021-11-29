Jackson shoppers support businesses during Small Business Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Small Business Saturday falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, the holiday was important to Jackson businesses owners because they were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Shoppers around the metro bought everything from Christmas gifts to food. Local owners said they saw large crowds for Small Business Saturday.

The team lead at Mama Nature’s, Ashanti Hughes, said Black Friday was a little busier than Small Business Saturday. However, the juice bar still saw steady crowds.

“We had a steady turnout for Small Business Saturday. We had a sale for Black Friday, so a lot of people came to buy one get one free smoothies, and we have food rolling out. So, a lot of people came and tested our products,” Hughes said.

People in Jackson said it’s important to shop at small businesses to help keep the money within the community.