Jackson speech school to be relocated to Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School in Jackson will be housed in a new 30,000 square-foot facility in Madison County.

The Northside Sun reported the school is currently located on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson, but the new building will be built on Bozeman Road in Madison County. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

The specialized school has a small student-teacher ratio and offers auditory training, speech and occupational therapy services.

Executive Director Valerie Linn said the new location makes the school more accessible to families and more visible in the community. She added that the new facility will allow for updated technology and resources for students.

According to the newspaper, the project is estimated to cost $13 million.