JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) announced the performers for the university’s homecoming concert.

On Thursday, October 12, Toosii, Big Boogie, Mariah the Scientist, and Rob49 will take the stage in the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly.

“Jackson, Mississippi, is not a traditional major city [like Los Angeles or New York] where large-scale concerts are routinely routed, so it is important that we create experiences for our students who are more than deserving to see some of their favorite artists,” said Cateatra Mallard, Center for Student Engagement & Leadership (CSEL).

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the show starts at 6:00 p.m. Concert tickets are on sale now. All residential and non-residential students can purchase concert tickets for $45 at Impact Tickets. Student identification and the student ticket will be needed for entry.

Non-students can purchase tickets at the early-bird rate of $61 at Impact Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at the door on concert day.

The JSU Tigers will take on Alabama State University at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 for their homecoming at Veterans Memorial Stadium.