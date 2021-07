JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State Athletics announced on Thursday they will be adding a big rig to the Tiger Family soon. The university teamed up with KLLM Transportation to create its new 18-wheeler.

The unveiling will take place at Trustmark Stadium on Thursday, July 22 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Those who attend the reveal can also gain a ticket to the Mississippi Braves Game. For tickets, click here.