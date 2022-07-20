JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, United States Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $3,635,711 to Jackson State University (JSU).

This project, entitled “ACE IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT – Toward Equity in STEM (ProjecTEST): Linking Faculty and Student Perceptions of Success Through Novel, Continuous, Evidence-based Assessment” is under the direction of Mehri Fadavi.

Leaders said the project provides an innovative approach to broaden outcomes for STEM students. The project will explore the links between STEM faculty and student perceptions of talent and potential for STEM success through innovative assessment of practices and outcomes

According to officials, the project focuses on linking evidence-based teaching and learning strategies with student outcomes and experiences to help assess and refine course activities in the Department of Chemistry, Physics, and Atmospheric Sciences.