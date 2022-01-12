Jackson State awarded High Research Activity status

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) status was reaffirmed as “Doctoral Studies: High Research Activity” by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning.

The school received the status for a commitment to elevate research and empower academic excellence and outreach to positively impact the community.

JSU’s Division of Research and Economic Development gathered a total of $54.4 million in research awards during the previous fiscal year.

“Our research achievements will continue to empower and elevate academic excellence, scholarly productivity and outreach in service to the community,” said Research and Economic Development Vice President Dr. Joseph Whittaker.