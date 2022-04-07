JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) and three other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) received a grant to dig up and save valuable images from the schools’ histories.

Getty Images partnered with Epson to launch the photo digitization process at JSU this week. Epson donated equipment as well as provided scanners to Jackson State.

Funding from the grant will support the digitization of 50,000 archival photographs from Jackson State’s library, including future images captured with the donated Canon equipment.

Getty Images photographers and editors will mentor JSU students and provide best practices for using the equipment ahead of major events on campus, including collegiate sports and graduation ceremonies. JSU was recently selected for the inaugural Getty Images Photo Archives Grant for Historically Black Colleges, an initiative aimed at preserving and amplifying the invaluable visual history of HBCUs.

Students who would like to be trained on how to scan the archived photos are invited to participate in the project.

“Our hope is that everyone will take pride while viewing this collection and be inspired about the number of stories that could be told,” said Cassandra Illidge, Vice President of partnerships for Getty Images.

“We are so excited to have Getty Images here with us, to help us digitize this collection so the world can see our hidden treasure,” said Locord Wilson, Interim Dean of Libraries at Jackson State.

This partnership between Jackson State and Getty Images has been in the works for nearly two years.

JSU will retain all copyright of its photos and once digitized, the historical content will be placed in a newly created stand-alone photo collection called the “Historically Black Colleges & Universities Collection,” which is now available for licensing on gettyimages.com, with more images to be added throughout this year.

JSU will also begin distributing photography from campus life and sporting events through Getty Images in 2022.