JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement.

Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony.

“I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if you need it. If you need help with anything, all you have to do is ask questions, and they will guide you in the right direction to get you where you need to go,” said Deondrea Harrell, who graduated on Friday.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Roland S. Martin, who created the first daily online show in history.