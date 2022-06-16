JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Department of Urban and Regional Planning hosted a panel discussion about the future of energy on Thursday, June 16.

The event was held at Jackson State University in the College of Business building.

The event featured five panelists from across many regional energy businesses. They discussed the future plans of providing better, more sustainable energy for the community and the world. Panelists also opened the floor to participants to ask questions.

The five panelists also discussed about being Black in the energy space and ways to provide solutions on how the Jackson State community and other communities can become involved in the energy revolution, whether that be working for an energy enterprise or know the basics of it.

Tequila Smith, executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer for Covanta, believes that providing more resources for the community will help improve communities.

“I’m super excited. The passionate in the room and from the panelists is amazing,” said Smith. “Everyone that represented today cares about our communities and a way to solve what communities lack.”

Smith and other panelists are working towards providing local communities with the resources that they need to become a more operational community.