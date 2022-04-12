JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A silent auction will be held by Jackson State University’s (JSU) Department of Art and Theatre in the art gallery at the university’s downtown campus.

The paintings and artifacts are mostly created by students. However, some alumni and emerging local artists were also involved.

The funds raised from the event will be used for art department scholarships for students at JSU. The auction will be open to the public for viewing and bidding until April 22, 2022.

Brittany Myburgh, an art professor at Jackson State, said, “We would be really excited to see as many people as possible. The opening reception was very well attended, especially by students. We would love to see as many people here throughout the week and at our closing reception next Thursday.”

According to Myburgh, there are already bidding wars happening over pieces inside the gallery. JSU officials plan to have more alumni to be apart of the auction next year.

To bid, neighbors can register inside the gallery. The closing reception is set for April 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.