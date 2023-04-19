JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the search for Jackson State University’s (JSU) 13th president underway, members of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) held listening sessions on Wednesday.

The listening sessions were held for students, faculty, staff and alumni on the JSU campus.

Attendees discussed the qualities and qualifications that they believe the next president should have.

“I think a good president is one who has a real strong vision for developing a Historically Black University into a first rate university,” said Ivory Phillips, a former employee of JSU.

Thomas Hudson resigned as president in early March. Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony is serving as acting president.

There is an option to submit written comments through an online survey. A link to the survey will be posted on the JSU President Search page on the IHL website.