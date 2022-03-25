JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) Department of English, Foreign Languages, & Speech Communication (EFLSC) has been awarded a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC), which will be used to host EFLSC Week and a series of events titled, “MS Got Soul: Thee MS Humanities.” The virtual and in-person activities will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 to Friday, April 1, 2022.

“We’d like to thank the Mississippi Humanities Council for this grant to support humanities activities for the benefit of Mississippians,” said Felicia Cosey, Ph.D., assistant professor of English. “As the only urban university in Mississippi, JSU provides a unique voice for exploring the humanities, and it is our mission to show the public how humanistic endeavors have benefited the state of Mississippi.”

EFLSC Week— “MS Got Soul: Thee MS Humanities” combines literature, language, and communication arts as a means of exploring and critically engaging with the world (people, places, cultures, histories, arts, and literatures) around us. Through this generous grant from MHC, the local community will gain a greater appreciation of the humanities.