JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the shooting death of a Jackson State student on campus, the university has increased security.

Jaylen Burns was killed during a weekend shooting at University Pointe Apartments.

Since the shooting, leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) advised students to carry identification at all times. A fifth-year senior at the college said the university is taking steps in the right direction.

“I think them being out a bit more shows the public that they want to take initiative, and it’s good that they’re trying to make the public feel a lot safer,” he said.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the university and authorities for information about a possible suspect. University officials said they do not have an update as of Wednesday, October 18.

The university is asking anyone with information about the case to contact the JSU Department of Public Safety at (601) 979-2580.