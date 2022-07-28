JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will participate in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program.

The initiative helps Black college students at more than 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through a $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the program will train 100,000 Black college students by 2025.

“In the 21st-century economy, digital skills training can help set job seekers apart,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). “I’m pleased to see Jackson State University join Google’s Career Readiness program, which provides HBCUs with the resources, digital skills training, and career support students need to thrive.”

The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program provides HBCU career centers with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program. The program combines existing Grow with Google workshops with custom job seeker content for Black students, including design thinking, project management, and professional brand building, which started in 2020.

“We’re proud to work with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to bring the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program to Jackson State University to help more students prepare for the workforce and thrive as they start their careers,” explained Tia McLaurin, Community Engagement Manager for Google.

For more information on Grow with Google’s HBCU Career Readiness program, visit this website.