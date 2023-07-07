JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Office of Engagement has received a $500,000 award to restore a historical cemetery.

The Mount Olive Cemetery is located on the campus of JSU next to the baseball fields and tennis courts. The historic cemetery was established in the 1800s and is one of the oldest private cemeteries in the south.

The restoration will uncover the headstones and graves that have disappeared due to the elements.

The award will also help fund the ground penetration radar that will locate the exact burial sites underground.

Officials said the cemetery is more than four-acres wide. Burial sites could be under the baseball fields and tennis courts on campus.