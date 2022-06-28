JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders and students of Jackson State University (JSU) reacted to Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ $1 million pledge to the university during Sunday night’s BET Awards.

Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Soon after receiving the award, he acknowledged two HBCUs, Howard State University and Jackson State University, and pledged $1 million to both colleges.

The music artist attended Howard University before his music career. He stated that he would give Deion Sanders and Jackson State University $1 million because, ‘we should play for us’.

Leaders and students of Jackson State University were thrilled after hearing the news.

Ashley Robinson, Vice President and Director of Athletics at JSU, said the university looks forward to supporting their students from a financial standpoint.

“We are so proud about having someone as successful like P. Diddy to acknowledge thee Jackson State,” said Robinson. “This goes beyond just the impact of the university but as well as the City of Jackson.”

Students were thrilled about this moment. The funds could mean more improvements for the university.

“I’m super excited about this. I feel like this is a major opportunity for JSU,” said Vermont Haymon, a JSU student. “I feel like it’s a great direction for bringing even Jackson opportunities.”

According to Robinson, the university has not received any additional details about the funds.