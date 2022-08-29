JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Department of History and Philosophy launched its online Bachelor of Arts in history program for the fall.

“The expansion of online degree programs and courses is important to offer prospective students because of flexibility, accessibility, and self-paced learning,” explained Keith Riley, Ed.D., interim director of JSUOnline. “With the demand for online learning, the expansion of JSUOnline programs democratizes learning.”

JSU’s Department of History and Philosophy offers undergraduate degrees in a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in history.

“The new online offering is another option for those who wish to enroll in an innovative program at Jackson State but cannot attend in-person,” said Alisa Mosley, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “I commend the faculty who created this option that reflects our new learning environment.”

To obtain the online B.A. degree, the history and philosophy department requires students to complete at least 39 hours of history credits in addition to two three-hour courses, each in History of Civilization. Students also take 18 hours of elective courses.

A minimum of 120 hours is required for the bachelor of arts degree in history. Students must also complete the general education requirements, including:

Math

Communication

Humanities

Social Science

Natural Science

“We’re hoping this is going to help our department grow. We have an online master’s degree program, so we’re seeing this as a partner to that,” said Janice Brockley, Ph.D., associate professor of history. “For us, the online master’s degree program has been highly successful, and this will give our undergraduate students exposure to a higher level of education.”